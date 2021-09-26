Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,501 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energizer by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.52 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

