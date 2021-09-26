Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,077 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $59.78 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.