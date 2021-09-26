Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.44. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 143,213 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$504.70 million and a P/E ratio of -90.63.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

