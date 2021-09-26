Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.33

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 603.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

