Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.33

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
