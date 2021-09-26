salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $351,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.63. 13,368,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

