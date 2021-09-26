salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $365.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

