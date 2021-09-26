salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $375.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.