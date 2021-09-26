salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $330.00 by Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $330.00 price target by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

