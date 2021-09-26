salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

