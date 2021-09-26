Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th.

Sandfire Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

