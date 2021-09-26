Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

SC stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

