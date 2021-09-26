Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $$622.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.76. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

