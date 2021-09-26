Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SDMHF stock remained flat at $$622.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.76. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

