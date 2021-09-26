Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. GBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.