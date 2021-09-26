Scotiabank Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

PLC opened at C$37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.88 and a 12 month high of C$38.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

