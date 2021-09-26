Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 12,115 The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.