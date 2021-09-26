Sei Investments Co. Has $310,000 Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Sientra worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

