Sei Investments Co. Has $325,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Delek US stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

