Sei Investments Co. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 240,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXP shares. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.02 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

