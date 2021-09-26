Sei Investments Co. Has $393,000 Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 505,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,319.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 504,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,018,631 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLDR opened at $15.92 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

