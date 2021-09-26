Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

SPYV opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

