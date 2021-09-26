Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 3,620 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

