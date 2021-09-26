Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.