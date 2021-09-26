SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

