SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

