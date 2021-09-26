Serum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Serum has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $349.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.69 or 0.00017866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00130603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.