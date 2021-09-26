Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.08

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.08 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 70,187 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.08. The firm has a market cap of £240.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

