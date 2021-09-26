Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,700 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises about 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Shaw Communications worth $58,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 124.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 979,679 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $3,712,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 922.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,169. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

