Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,663 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

