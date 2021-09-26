Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 173,364 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

