Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

