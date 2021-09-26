Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,140.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

