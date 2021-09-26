Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $228,857.93 and approximately $67,047.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00103266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00134971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,419.40 or 0.99773063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.35 or 0.07032348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.22 or 0.00751921 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

