Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.