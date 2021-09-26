Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.
SGFY opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $490,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
