Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $44.27 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

