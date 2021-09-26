Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,445,920 shares.The stock last traded at $43.51 and had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

