SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $461.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.97 million to $465.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $297.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

