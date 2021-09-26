Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Snap posted sales of $678.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of SNAP traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,020,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,701. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.96 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021,237 shares of company stock valued at $300,417,072 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

