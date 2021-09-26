Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $40,929.55 and $783.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00131148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

