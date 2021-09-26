SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,919 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $163.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.