SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after acquiring an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $75.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

