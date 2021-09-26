SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $458,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $3,442,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $491.23. The stock had a trading volume of 967,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,189. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

