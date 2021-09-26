SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $491.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.