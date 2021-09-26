Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) is Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,387 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund makes up about 4.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 42.03% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $54,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

