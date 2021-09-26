Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 23,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,264,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

