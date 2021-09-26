STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

