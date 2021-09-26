Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.2% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52. 24,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,701,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

