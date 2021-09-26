State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

