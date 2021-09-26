State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,842,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 631,269 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

