State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

