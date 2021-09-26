State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 298 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

